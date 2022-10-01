Analysts Set Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Target Price at $23.67

Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

ASB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on Associated Banc to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Associated Banc to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Associated Banc Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $296.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 74,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

