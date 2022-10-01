Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 27 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 749 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,511,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,560,768,000 after buying an additional 275,176 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,279,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,855,383,000 after buying an additional 138,542 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,737,701,000 after buying an additional 294,408 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,463,536,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $550.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $549.56 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $666.56 and its 200 day moving average is $661.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.46.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

