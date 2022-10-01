Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Has $224,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,845 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,716,452,000 after purchasing an additional 520,788 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Walmart by 48.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,342 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,951,000 after purchasing an additional 303,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Walmart by 7.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,319,525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,387,864,000 after purchasing an additional 608,621 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113 in the last quarter. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $129.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.67. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

