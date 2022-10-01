Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 103,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 268,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,238,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 61,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after acquiring an additional 20,901 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of TXN opened at $154.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.10. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The stock has a market cap of $141.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.