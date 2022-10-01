AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 1,427 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

AMI Asset Management Corp cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,014 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $24,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.4 %

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.32.

COST opened at $472.27 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $209.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $524.16 and a 200-day moving average of $517.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

