American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Has $505,000 Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,054 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 12.1% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Fortune 45 LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $472.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $524.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $517.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.