Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Receives $99.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.13.

AEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at $24,964,948.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at $24,964,948.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,080.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren

Ameren Trading Down 2.4 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ameren by 493.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,654,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,452,000 after buying an additional 3,870,393 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 933.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,523,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,641,000 after buying an additional 1,376,417 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ameren by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after buying an additional 1,029,187 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,753,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,847,293,000 after purchasing an additional 786,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 46.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,397,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,803,000 after purchasing an additional 761,460 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AEE opened at $80.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.42 and its 200 day moving average is $91.75. Ameren has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.51%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

