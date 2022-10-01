Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,042 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $36.36 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.97 and a 52-week high of $53.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average of $43.08.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.