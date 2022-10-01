Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,725,650,000 after buying an additional 4,919,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $815,548,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,862,864,000 after buying an additional 1,261,426 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,505,466,000 after buying an additional 1,015,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,463,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,233,000 after buying an additional 662,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Crown Castle to $213.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.20.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of CCI stock opened at $144.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.18 and a 52-week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

