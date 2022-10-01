ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT) PT Lowered to C$5.50

ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ABC Technologies to C$7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ABC Technologies from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of ABC Technologies from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of ABC Technologies from C$7.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of ABC Technologies from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABC Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.64.

Get ABC Technologies alerts:

ABC Technologies Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.52. ABC Technologies has a 12-month low of C$3.57 and a 12-month high of C$8.60. The firm has a market cap of C$508.55 million and a P/E ratio of -3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.76, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

About ABC Technologies

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc engages in manufacturing, designing, engineering, material compounding, machine tooling, and equipment building of plastics and light weighting products for the automotive industry in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It offers interior systems, including floor consoles, cargo management systems, interior trims, seat backs, load floor/deck boards, knee/sides, and door panels; exterior systems, such as spoilers, running boards, bumper systems, body side moldings, rocker panels, cladding, cargo management systems, bed extenders, and roof ditch moldings; and HVAC distribution systems comprising defrosters, I/P and floor products, auxiliary products, battery cooling products, brake cooling ducts, air guides, aspirators, and module components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ABC Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABC Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.