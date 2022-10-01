AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ 8th Largest Position

Hall Private Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 5.3% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in AbbVie by 311.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.
NYSE ABBV opened at $134.21 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.86 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.
ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Argus cut their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
