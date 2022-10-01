336 Shares in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Bought by First Command Bank

First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 217.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.53.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EMN opened at $71.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.81. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $69.91 and a 1-year high of $129.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.01%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

