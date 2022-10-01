320,860 Shares in Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 320,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000. MAI Capital Management owned about 1.27% of Galecto at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Galecto by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 45,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Galecto from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Galecto Trading Up 1.1 %

GLTO opened at $1.89 on Friday. Galecto, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.67. The company has a market cap of $48.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.96.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that Galecto, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galecto Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

