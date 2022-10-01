1,075 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Bought by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VEU stock opened at $44.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.07. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.99 and a twelve month high of $63.83.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.