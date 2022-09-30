Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) Short Interest Update

Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 38.3% from the August 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Yubo International Biotech Stock Performance
OTCMKTS YBGJ opened at $0.13 on Friday. Yubo International Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14.
About Yubo International Biotech
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yubo International Biotech (YBGJ)
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
Receive News & Ratings for Yubo International Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yubo International Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.