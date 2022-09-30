Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Short Interest Down 20.8% in September

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,184,900 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the August 31st total of 2,757,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 148.6 days.

Xinyi Solar Price Performance

OTCMKTS XNYIF opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55. Xinyi Solar has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $2.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Xinyi Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Xinyi Solar Company Profile

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales of Solar Glass and Solar Farm Business. The company offers photovoltaic power station, ultraclear patterned glasses, back glasses, and AR photovoltaic glasses.

