Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Short Interest Down 23.1% in September

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 443,100 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the August 31st total of 576,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$3.00 to C$1.20 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$1.50 to C$0.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$1.75 to C$0.85 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.71.

OTCMKTS:XEBEF opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.92. Xebec Adsorption has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $3.22.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

