Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) Short Interest Update

Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the August 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Xcelerate Price Performance
Xcelerate stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. Xcelerate has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.
About Xcelerate
