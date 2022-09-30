Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) Short Interest Update

Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the August 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Xcelerate Price Performance

Xcelerate stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. Xcelerate has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.

About Xcelerate

(Get Rating)

Xcelerate Inc acquires engineering/patents and applies to early-stage medical technology companies. It supplies to controlled clinical care settings, in which developments will be trialed, tested, and applied, as well as provides end-to-end controlled medical technology development. The company was formerly known as Union Dental Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Xcelerate Inc Xcelerate Inc was incorporated in 1996 is based in Mauldin, South Carolina.

