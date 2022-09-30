Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Announces $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Worthington Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Worthington Industries has a payout ratio of 24.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Worthington Industries to earn $4.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

Worthington Industries Stock Down 12.4 %

NYSE WOR opened at $42.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.00. Worthington Industries has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $62.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.21.

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Worthington Industries’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Worthington Industries will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WOR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,012,000 after buying an additional 526,776 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,362,000 after purchasing an additional 307,667 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,809,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,007,000 after purchasing an additional 108,764 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Worthington Industries by 32.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,462,000 after buying an additional 45,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 225.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 36,647 shares in the last quarter. 53.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

