Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2022

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCFGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 737,400 shares, a growth of 114.0% from the August 31st total of 344,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 921.8 days.

Whitbread Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WTBCF opened at $26.25 on Friday. Whitbread has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $44.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.48.

About Whitbread

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

