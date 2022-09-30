Wealthfront Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,887 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCHW. UBS Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.77.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SCHW opened at $72.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.15. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $132.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

