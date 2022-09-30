Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,684 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in EOG Resources by 691.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,110,373 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $277,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717,393 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in EOG Resources by 258.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,238,788 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $386,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,096,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,573 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in EOG Resources by 802.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $275,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of EOG opened at $112.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.35. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.91 and a twelve month high of $147.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.55.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.