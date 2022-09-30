Wealthfront Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,669 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 6,635 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $6,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $24.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.60 and a 200 day moving average of $33.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $20.77 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 2.11.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HAL shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stephens cut their price target on Halliburton to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.53.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.