Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $6.28 Million Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,285 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 22.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 29.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,555,000 after buying an additional 8,748 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.15.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU stock opened at $86.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.83 and a 200-day moving average of $102.68. The company has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $85.46 and a one year high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.56 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading

