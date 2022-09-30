Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $5.80 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,815 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 8,634 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $993,440,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in American Express by 19.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,199,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,350 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in American Express by 7.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,504,375,000 after purchasing an additional 906,904 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in American Express by 112.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,293,577 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $241,901,000 after purchasing an additional 685,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 70.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 935,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $174,934,000 after purchasing an additional 387,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

American Express Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of AXP stock opened at $137.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.16. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

