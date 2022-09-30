Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $5.73 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,155 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of D. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,793,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,885.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,082,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,689,000 after buying an additional 3,876,471 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 979,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,980,000 after buying an additional 48,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,038,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,483,000 after buying an additional 174,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $71.06 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.52 and its 200 day moving average is $81.83. The firm has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on D. Mizuho reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

