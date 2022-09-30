Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in S&P Global by 32.2% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its position in S&P Global by 8.5% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its position in S&P Global by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE SPGI opened at $310.43 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $308.35 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $360.82 and a 200-day moving average of $362.24. The firm has a market cap of $103.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.43.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

