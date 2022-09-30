Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,151 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Citigroup by 28.6% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth $212,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 10.6% during the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 41.1% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 10,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 26.2% in the second quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 60,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 12,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE C opened at $42.39 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The firm has a market cap of $82.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.40.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on C shares. TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.19.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.