Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 429 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $38,000. Cypress Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $3,192,000. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.0% during the second quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Joule Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $79.86 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.94. The company has a market capitalization of $137.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 41.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.