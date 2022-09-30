Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,331 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 41,005 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $2,080,248,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,901,362,000 after buying an additional 25,630,363 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after buying an additional 10,103,061 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after buying an additional 5,076,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $26.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.72. The company has a market capitalization of $108.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $26.18 and a 52-week high of $56.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.96.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

