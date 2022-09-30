Volta Finance (LON:VTA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.22

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.22 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06). Volta Finance shares last traded at GBX 5 ($0.06), with a volume of 2,079,408 shares traded.

Volta Finance Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22, a current ratio of 15.70 and a quick ratio of 15.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.60. The stock has a market cap of £1.81 million and a PE ratio of 0.06.

Volta Finance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of €0.13 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Volta Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.67%.

About Volta Finance

Volta Finance Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AXA Investment Managers Paris SA The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Europe and the United States. It primarily invests in corporate credits, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, residential mortgage loans, CDOs, ABS, leveraged loans, automobile loans, and debt interests in infrastructure assets.

