Values First Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of TSM opened at $69.28 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $68.48 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.17 and a 200 day moving average of $89.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.