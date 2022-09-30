Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.01) by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $267.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.00 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.49) earnings per share.

Vail Resorts Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $213.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $201.91 and a 12 month high of $376.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.67.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 89.99%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $400,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $394,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp set a $300.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.57.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

