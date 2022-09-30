Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.91

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.91 per share on Monday, October 24th. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th.

Vail Resorts has decreased its dividend by an average of 33.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Vail Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 86.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Vail Resorts to earn $10.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.5%.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $213.55 on Friday. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $201.91 and a 1-year high of $376.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $229.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.01) by $0.31. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $267.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTN shares. KeyCorp set a $300.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth about $400,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 56.4% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

