Unite Group (LON:UTG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $792.50

Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 792.50 ($9.58) and last traded at GBX 794.50 ($9.60), with a volume of 83412 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 818 ($9.88).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($16.31) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,253.33 ($15.14).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,068.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,095.78. The company has a market capitalization of £3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 598.90.
Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.
