Unite Group (LON:UTG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $792.50

Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 792.50 ($9.58) and last traded at GBX 794.50 ($9.60), with a volume of 83412 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 818 ($9.88).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($16.31) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,253.33 ($15.14).

Get Unite Group alerts:

Unite Group Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,068.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,095.78. The company has a market capitalization of £3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 598.90.

Unite Group Cuts Dividend

Unite Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a GBX 11 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Unite Group’s payout ratio is 16.25%.

(Get Rating)

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.