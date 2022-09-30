Trust Co. of Vermont Has $35.33 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.7% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $35,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,947.8% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 2,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,062,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $427,000. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,607,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $98.09 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.52 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.19 and its 200-day moving average is $117.31.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.05.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,665 shares of company stock worth $13,217,994. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

