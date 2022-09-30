Trust Co. of Vermont Has $18.23 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.4% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $18,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $166.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.48 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The company has a market capitalization of $229.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 69.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.25.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

