Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Issues Earnings Results

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $1.26, Briefing.com reports. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE THO opened at $68.90 on Friday. Thor Industries has a twelve month low of $66.26 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.71.
In other Thor Industries news, COO W. Todd Woelfer bought 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.55 per share, with a total value of $99,898.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,325 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,003.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have commented on THO. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.
Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.
