TheStreet Downgrades SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) to C+

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SEDG has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.68.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $235.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.96. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $200.86 and a 1 year high of $389.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.02, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $727.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.75 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.68, for a total value of $406,519.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 182,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,816,670.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total transaction of $986,494.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,218.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.68, for a total value of $406,519.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 182,309 shares in the company, valued at $54,816,670.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,571 shares of company stock worth $6,045,781. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth about $94,454,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $86,575,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,570,000 after purchasing an additional 260,203 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 893,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,602,000 after purchasing an additional 225,021 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2,321.3% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 209,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,566,000 after purchasing an additional 200,934 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.