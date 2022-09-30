The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $167.60

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 167.60 ($2.03) and last traded at GBX 168 ($2.03), with a volume of 2869883 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 170.60 ($2.06).

The Mercantile Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 484.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 188.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 195.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.91, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.67.

Get The Mercantile Investment Trust alerts:

The Mercantile Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a GBX 1.35 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The Mercantile Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 20.30%.

The Mercantile Investment Trust Company Profile

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Mercantile Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mercantile Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.