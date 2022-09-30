The European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ESCT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $125.00

The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:ESCT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 125 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 127.50 ($1.54), with a volume of 631745 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128.33 ($1.55).
The European Smaller Companies Trust Stock Down 1.0 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 137.90. The company has a market cap of £494.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 398.64.
About The European Smaller Companies Trust
TR European Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
Receive News & Ratings for The European Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The European Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.