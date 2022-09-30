The European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ESCT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $125.00

The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:ESCT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 125 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 127.50 ($1.54), with a volume of 631745 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128.33 ($1.55).

The European Smaller Companies Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 137.90. The company has a market cap of £494.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 398.64.

About The European Smaller Companies Trust

(Get Rating)

TR European Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The European Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The European Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.