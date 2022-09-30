TFG Advisers LLC Buys 127 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,370 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 2.1% of TFG Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $478.98 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $525.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $518.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

