Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.43% from the company’s current price.

TDOC has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $25.95 and a 52 week high of $156.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.75 and its 200-day moving average is $41.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $592.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.86 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 441.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. Equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,813.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,813.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $140,438.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,318 shares of company stock valued at $255,321. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinnevik AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $458,235,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 879.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,475,319 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $148,625,000 after buying an additional 4,018,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,089,000. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 2,167,552 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $71,984,000 after buying an additional 875,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,466,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,150,000 after buying an additional 544,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.