Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,648 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Target by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Target by 73.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $414,599,000 after purchasing an additional 808,485 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Target by 1,140.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $148,934,000 after purchasing an additional 645,209 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $2,602,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Stock Down 2.6 %

Target stock opened at $151.79 on Friday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Target to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

