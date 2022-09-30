STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,699,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,491,000 after purchasing an additional 378,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

STAG Industrial Trading Down 2.7 %

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

NYSE STAG opened at $28.21 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.71 and a 1-year high of $48.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.06%.

STAG Industrial Profile

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.