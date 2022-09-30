SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Raised by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $154.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.07. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $151.03 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.