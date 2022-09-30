Short Interest in Zumtobel Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZMTBY) Rises By 100.0%

Zumtobel Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZMTBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Zumtobel Group Price Performance
ZMTBY opened at €3.00 ($3.06) on Friday. Zumtobel Group has a 12 month low of €3.00 ($3.06) and a 12 month high of €4.45 ($4.54). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €4.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is €5.86.
Zumtobel Group Company Profile
