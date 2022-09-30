Short Interest in WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Declines By 40.0%

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the August 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 613,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Trading Down 2.9 %
OTCMKTS:WXXWY opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.22. WuXi Biologics has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $33.32.
About WuXi Biologics (Cayman)
