Short Interest in WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Declines By 40.0%

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the August 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 613,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Trading Down 2.9 %

OTCMKTS:WXXWY opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.22. WuXi Biologics has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $33.32.

About WuXi Biologics (Cayman)

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc provides end-to-end solutions and services for biologics discovery, development and manufacturing in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company also engages in the provision of consultation services in relation to the biopharmaceutical technology, international sales contracting services, testing and development of testing technologies, sales and marketing services, and biologics clinical and manufacturing services; production and sale of medicals; vaccine CDMO and related business; and material supplier activities.

