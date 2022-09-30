Short Interest in Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Rises By 30.1%

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,600 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the August 31st total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wizz Air Price Performance

OTCMKTS WZZAF opened at $23.99 on Friday. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $68.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WZZAF shares. HSBC upgraded Wizz Air from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup upgraded Wizz Air from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,431.25.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

Further Reading

