Short Interest in Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Drops By 51.7%

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,500 shares, a decline of 51.7% from the August 31st total of 251,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
ZPTAF has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Surge Energy from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Surge Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$15.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Surge Energy from C$12.75 to C$13.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.
Shares of ZPTAF stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.48.
Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.
