Short Interest in Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Drops By 51.7%

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,500 shares, a decline of 51.7% from the August 31st total of 251,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZPTAF has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Surge Energy from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Surge Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$15.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Surge Energy from C$12.75 to C$13.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Surge Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ZPTAF stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.48.

Surge Energy Cuts Dividend

About Surge Energy

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0263 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.63%.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

